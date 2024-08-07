West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson understands that his competition with sophomore Jahiem White is only going to make both of them better.

And there is plenty of room for them both in the Mountaineers’ backfield.

Donaldson, now a junior, is coming off a season where he successfully rushed for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns, but saw his yards per carry dip from 6.0 to 4.7 in the process. And White burst onto the scene rushing for 842 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 7.7 per tote.

Donaldson wants to be even better in 2024 as he referred to last season as “average,” and has invested in learning the game and defenses so he can play faster and more free. It’s also about understanding and embracing the role that is available.

The big-bodied running back believes he has done just that by sharing the workload with White.

“Sticking to the little things gets you to where you need to be at,” Donaldson said.

The two are different styles of running back but are expected to combine to make one of the better duos in the Big 12 Conference this coming season. It’s a role the two have embraced and Donaldson isn’t getting caught up on what each of them can do individually, instead how they can work together to make the position room as good as it possibly can be.

“It’s more we do it together. We’re stronger together than divided and I always tell him that. People try to separate us. He's the one, I’m the two, or I'm the one, he’s the two but we’re stronger together. Speed and power,” Donaldson said.

On the field, the pair bring very different skill sets and that makes it difficult for opposing defenses if they’re either both on the field or getting a dose of each after dealing with the other. That’s because while White has that explosive element, Donaldson brings the power.

“Jahiem brings the speed and they’re worried about the ball bouncing outside and I get downhill and it’s hard to stop that. Very hard,” Donaldson said.

Both of the running backs are originally from Florida and the pair knew each other before arriving in Morgantown. That’s because Donaldson and White grew up in the same neighborhood before the latter moved away in elementary school so it was easy to connect.

“When he came in I definitely took him under my wing. Now, he emerged to where we’re like co-partners in that running back room,” Donaldson said. “The relationship with each other it’s just so special and we’re always laughing and always playing.”

And now, the two have the chance to do it together at the power four level.

“We literally lived in the same neighborhood. It's so cool knowing we’re on the same teams and in the same position room and competing. I wouldn't say competing against each other, but competing to make each other better,” Donaldson said.



