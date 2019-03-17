Chad Scott stepped into a room that is filled with talent.

The newly minted running backs coach inherits four running backs with game experience, while freshman Tony Mathis will join the mix this summer giving him plenty of options to choose from. It’s a spot that head coach Neal Brown wasn’t bashful about when discussing it.

“I think that’s the strength of our offense right now,” he said. “The competition that we have in that room, quite frankly, needs to come across the board. I think we have four really high-quality guys in that room that are going to compete at a high level all spring.”