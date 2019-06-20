The West Virginia basketball roster is beginning to take shape for next season following a wave of departures and additions. So WVSports.com takes a look at what the roster will look like and which players fit in where heading into next season.

The Mountaineers still have technically two open scholarships after the fifth addition to the class in junior college forward Ethan Richardson.

One of those scholarships could very likely go to redshirt senior Logan Routt and if so that would still leave one slot to fill preferably before August so those players can accompany the team overseas on the trip to Spain.