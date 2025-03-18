Report: Tucker DeVries following Darian DeVries to Indiana

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries is leaving WVU to take the head coaching job at Indiana.

Going with him will be his son Tucker, who played in just eight games for the Mountaineers this season.

Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 said Tucker will be following Darian to play for the Hoosiers after he missed the rest of the 2024-2025 season with a shoulder injury.

DeVries played in eight games as a Mountaineer, averaging 14.9 points per game, and 4.9 rebounds per game. DeVries was ruled out indefinitely in December, before officially being shut down on Feb. 4, before having season-ending shoulder surgery.

DeVries was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year when he was at Drake.



