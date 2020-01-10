West Virginia has completed the coaching staff with the hiring of former Mississippi linebacker coach Jeff Koonz according to multiple reports.

West Virginia's pursuit of Koonz was reported by Football Scoop Friday afternoon.

Koonz is set to join the Mountaineers coaching staff after the departure of Blake Seiler, who took the defensive coordinator position with Old Dominion.

Koonz served one season as the inside linebackers coach for Ole Miss after serving in the same position with North Texas. Prior to that he spent three years at Cincinnati where he coached linebackers and safeties. He also spent four seasons at Louisiana Tech where he was in charge of linebackers.

The assistant also worked with the secondary at Iowa State.

A graduate of Auburn, where he served as a graduate assistant, Koonz is originally from New York.

Koonz would make 10 assistants for head coach Neal Brown in his revamped coaching staff and is the second set to join the group after Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker is expected to as well.