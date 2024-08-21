PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Reviewing some key questions from West Virginia's fall camp

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Fall camp is in the books so what did we think about some of the things we were able to observe during that time? Here are several questions and my thoughts on what unfolded in the West Virginia fall camp and what's next.


The biggest positive development?

The trust that the coaching staff has with the depth on this roster. I’ve joked about this a lot, but depth has almost become a dirty word around these parts, but this seems to be the first year in quite a while that there is trust to throw some of those pieces into the game almost across the board. On paper, that seemed like it was going to be the case but that has only continued on the field in practice. Granted, this won’t truly show itself until the bullets start flying and the coaches have to rely on some of this depth in a game setting, but it is something that has been the biggest positive development for me at this point.

Surprise player?

This might not be the answer that many expected to hear but to me, it’s wide receiver Preston Fox. The redshirt junior spent the off-season getting stronger and has arguably been the most consistent player on the entire offense throughout the course of fall camp. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott basically outlined it when he said that if you’re in trouble, find P-Fox. He proved to be reliable in that role last season, but some of that you wondered if it was tied to the shape of the wide receiver room as a whole for portions of the season. But Fox has continued to make plays and while he might not lead this team in catches, he is a key part of the offense.

Biggest concern?

To me, it’s the safety position. West Virginia feels good about some pieces there such as Anthony Wilson and Aubrey Burks between the three spots, but others need to step up and be more consistent. That includes transfers such as Kekoura Tarnue and Jaheem Joseph, as well as players that were already on the roster like Josiah Jackson at those positions. The Mountaineers want to use Burks between various positions but are only going to be able to do that if others prove capable of handling their roles. The good news is tying into my first point in this, there is depth there, but this is the one question mark as to how effective it will be.

How does this team rank in comparison to other recent teams in terms overall outlook at this point in camp?

This one is truly hard to answer just given the fact that we’ve been limited to only a handful of team reps throughout the course of fall camp and some of those weren’t even in full pads. What I can say is this team physically looks both bigger and stronger than any I’ve covered in recent years and that is especially noticeable when you look at the lines of scrimmage, the secondary and the wide receivers. I also think there is a confidence about this team, and they believe they are going to be better than those on the outside do. West Virginia has a lot of veterans on this team, and they’ve said and done all the right things. How that translates against a difficult schedule is really hard to say but I like the approach from this group overall.

Click the image to sign up!
Click the image to sign up!
Advertisement

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvcmV2aWV3aW5nLXNvbWUta2V5LXF1ZXN0aW9ucy1mcm9t LXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtZmFsbC1jYW1wIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyZXZpZXdpbmctc29tZS1rZXktcXVlc3Rpb25z LWZyb20td2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1mYWxsLWNhbXAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=