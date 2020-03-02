News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 08:21:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Revisionist history: Re-ranking the WVU class of 2009

Austin was a standout at West Virginia.
Austin was a standout at West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com takes a look back at the 2009 recruiting class and re-ranks it based off what each player did during their time with the West Virginia football program.

On paper, the 2009 recruiting class was a strong one as the Mountaineers signed six four-star players and was ranked 27th nationally.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}