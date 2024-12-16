Rich Rodriguez's West Virginia contract details

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we've obtained the full terms of Rodriguez's deal, shedding light on salary, incentives, and the resources promised as he looks to rebuild the Mountaineers. Here's a breakdown of the key numbers and what they mean for the future of WVU football.

Rich Rodriguez's return to Morgantown comes with a clear investment in the program, and the details of his contract reflect West Virginia's commitment to winning.

Rodriguez makes a base pay of $250,000 each year and supplemental pay that increases each season. It is a five-year deal through the 2029 season.

2025 total compensation: $3,500,000 2026 total compensation: $3,600,000 2027 total compensation: $3,700,000 2028 total compensation: $3,800,000 2029 total compensation: $3,900,000

It says on or before Dec. 31, 2027, the University commits to have a discussion with Rodriguez about a potential extension of this agreement and to consider revised or additional terms. Notwithstanding the commitment, there is no expectation of an extension, revision or other additional terms not stated in this agreement.

The on-the-field assistant pool will be at least $5,000,000 for every agreement year beginning in 2025. And the personnel budget for football support staff will be at least $2,500,000 for every agreement year beginning in 2025.

In terms of buyout, a termination by Rodriguez without cause will have him pay 25-percent of the unpaid cumulative total compensation for the remainder of his term within 90 days of the termination date. If terminated by the school without cause, Rodriguez will require a severance payment amount of 50-percent of the total compensation for the remainder of the agreement which can be reduced by the amount, if any, from compensation Rodriguez would from other employment during the remainder of the term of the agreement.

Rodriguez will receive a relocation stipend of $100,000 that will be payable over two cycles on or before Feb. 28, 2005.

Performance Incentives non-cumulative and awarded on highest amount: Eight wins - $100,000 (or) Nine wins - $200,000 (or) Ten wins - $300,000 (or) Eleven wins - $500,000 (or)Twelve wins - $700,000

Big 12 Conference Incentives and non cumulative: $100,00 - If team appears in Big 12 Championship$150,000 - If team finishes in first place (including a tie for first place) in the Big 12 regular season standings and appears in the Big 12 Championship Game but does not win the Big 12 Championship game (or)$200,000 - If the team appears and wins the Big 12 Conference Championship Game but did not finish in first place (including a tie) in the Big 12 Regular Season Standings (or)$250,000 - If the team finishes in first place (including a tie) in the Big 12 Conference regular season standings and appears in and wins the Big 12 Championship Game

Post-Season Bowls non-cumulative: Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance - $50,000 (or)Non-CFP Bowl Victory - $75,000 (or) CFP First Round Appearance - $100,000 (or)CFP Quarterfinal Appearance - $200,000 (or) CFP Semifinal Appearance - $400,000 (or) CFP Championship Game Appearance - $500,000 (or)CFP National Championship Title - $750,000

Coach of the Year Awards (cumulative): Big 12 Coach of the Year - $50,000 and national Coach of the Year (Eddie Robinson, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Bear Bryant, AP Coach of the Year (only one)) - $100,000

Academic Performance Rating (non-cumulative) 945 to, but not including 965: $50,000 (or) 965 or higher: $75,000

West Virginia will pay the $1.25 million buyout to Jacksonville State.