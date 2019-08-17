Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley isn’t a finished product.

And that’s part of what makes the potential of the new West Virginia commitment so exciting as he prepares to make that leap to the next level.

Finley, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, has added size over the summer and continues to fill out his frame attracting interest from a large number of schools including the Mountaineers. Over the summer, he impressed at various camp stops and 7-on-7 events with his size and athleticism as a pass-catcher.