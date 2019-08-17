Rivals Analyst: WVU football commit TE Finley possesses 'so much potential'
Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley isn’t a finished product.
And that’s part of what makes the potential of the new West Virginia commitment so exciting as he prepares to make that leap to the next level.
Finley, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, has added size over the summer and continues to fill out his frame attracting interest from a large number of schools including the Mountaineers. Over the summer, he impressed at various camp stops and 7-on-7 events with his size and athleticism as a pass-catcher.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news