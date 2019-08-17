News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Analyst: WVU football commit TE Finley possesses 'so much potential'

Cbsozk6lpupklkehl8de
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program landed its top tight end target Charles Finley.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley isn’t a finished product.

And that’s part of what makes the potential of the new West Virginia commitment so exciting as he prepares to make that leap to the next level.

Finley, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, has added size over the summer and continues to fill out his frame attracting interest from a large number of schools including the Mountaineers. Over the summer, he impressed at various camp stops and 7-on-7 events with his size and athleticism as a pass-catcher.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}