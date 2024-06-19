McWhorter, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, arrived in Morgantown Saturday night and stayed through Monday and he was able to spend quality time with the West Virginia coaching staff especially head coach Neal Brown.

Kingston (Ga.) Cass 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter had been to West Virginia before but made his way back to campus for an even more in-depth look at it all ahead of his college decision.

“It was a great visit. I have a great connection with the coaching staff there. It was different this time because I got more one-on-one time with Coach Brown,” he said.

The message from the coaching staff was simply that McWhorter is the top target in the 2026 class and the coaching staff believes that he could make a major impact.

Brown, along with quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen, handled the bulk of his recruitment while he was in town but he was able to interact with the entire staff.

“They said they need me because I can be a difference maker who helps build the class early and brings championships to Morgantown,” he said.

When it comes to offensive fit, the Rivals.com four-star prospect believes that what West Virginia does is very similar to what he does at the high school level and there would be no major adjustment on that end. That makes the potential fit one that certainly intrigues him.

Overall, McWhorter believes that the experience at West Virginia is one that helped the program in his overall recruitment.

“I would say this trip definitely helped West Virginia. All of my questions were answered, and I got to spend more time in the facilities,” he said.

This is expected to be the final visit for McWhorter ahead of his July 4 decision and now plans to head home and sort through the pros and cons of his long list of scholarship offers. But ultimately his decision will come down to the school that has the right combination of strong relationships, development and fit on the field.