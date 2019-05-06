Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant wants to be enrolled at the school he eventually selects in January so the clock is ticking when it comes to sorting it all out.

Constant, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, isn’t quite ready to trim his list down but does admit that some schools are going to safely make the cut when he does in the coming weeks.

As for those schools that will be included?