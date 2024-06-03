The West Virginia football program has landed a major piece to the 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community running back Deandre Desinor. Desinor, 5-foot-9, 168-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF and Louisville, among others. The nation’s No. 250th ranked prospect took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend and saw enough to end his recruitment by committing to the Big 12 Conference program.

It wasn’t the first trip to West Virginia for the dynamic athlete though as he made several unofficial visits to see the campus first for a junior day in the winter and then for the Gold-Blue game in the spring. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Desinor and that connection proved critical in sending West Virginia surging up his list of options. The Mountaineers initially offered Desinor last spring and things developed further from that point between the pair. A three-down running back, Desinor brings explosive speed as well as good hands catching the ball. As a junior he rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns on an average of 10.1 per carry. The Rivals.com four-star prospect is the first running back in the 2025 class for the Mountaineers. Desinor becomes the first four-star prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 cycle and represents the eighth overall to pick the Mountaineers in this class. WVSports.com will have more with Desinor in the near future.