Rodriguez hire signals West Virginia's focus

West Virginia wanted one thing above all else when it came to filling the vacant head coaching position.

And it wasn’t sugarcoated either.

“I want somebody that gives me the most confidence that they can come in here and win,” Athletic Director Wren Baker said.

It’s hard to argue that the eventual pick for the post in Rich Rodriguez hasn’t proven the ability to do that in Morgantown. The veteran head coach checks those boxes having spent six seasons atop the program from 2001-07 and leading the Mountaineers to a 60-26 record.

“Coach Rodriguez understands what it takes to win at West Virginia, and I believe he will pour his heart, soul and every ounce of his energy into our program. I am convinced Coach Rodriguez wants what is best for West Virginia, WVU and West Virginia football, and I am excited about the future of our program,” Baker said.

Rodriguez will inherit a football program that has gone 37-35 over the past six years, but the move is one that signals that the expectations for the Mountaineers will be higher. The Grant Town native will return to his home state looking to once again restore the winning tradition of the program.

“My family and I are filled with gratitude to lead the Mountaineer football program again and look forward to working with the many supporters, fans, and friends to build the best football program in America! Take Me Home!” Rodriguez said in a statement.

It’s an opportunity for Rodriguez that many never believed would come to fruition. A chance for him to make things right after a tense split following the 2007 season.

The expected financial commitment to the football program that should come through this move, along with Baker’s announcement that West Virginia will be at or near the full allotment in revenue sharing is a sign of the program’s intentions to compete in this new college football landscape.

The Mountaineers have cooperation from both the athletic department and the private sector which will only help to put Rodriguez and the football program in better position to compete in the Big 12 Conference.

"The school, Wren and everybody here associated with President Gordon Gee and the board are committed to us having a seat at the table and trying to win. They’re not just trying to compete; they want to win, and we’re used to winning here so that to me was extra appealing," Rodriguez said.

It’s a league that is wide open In many ways as evident this past season by so many teams, including 6-5 West Virginia, being alive in the Conference Championship Game race until the final week of the regular season.

The Mountaineers have not been ranked in the AP Poll since 2018 and has had only one ten win season since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012. Rodriguez will be tasked with changing that landscape after the previous Head Coach Neal Brown left the program with a solid foundation to build upon.

Rodriguez’s hard style of coaching won’t be for everybody, but it’s a formula that has led to plenty of success.

There’s no guarantees in college football, but Rodriguez brings a sense of familiarity not only with the football program but the people of West Virginia. He’s a West Virginian himself and understands what it takes to win in Morgantown.

That is a challenge that isn’t easy for some to navigate, but Rodriguez has already done it. And no matter what else, the Mountaineers will be exciting.