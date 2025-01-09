Rodriguez Hires Jake Casteel as Defensive Assistant

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has hired Jake Casteel as a defensive assistant, it was announced on Thursday.

Jake, who is the son of WVU bandits coach Jeff Casteel, will join the Mountaineer coaching staff after working under Rodriguez at Jacksonville State.

"We are excited to welcome Jake back home to Morgantown to continue on our coaching staff as the defensive assistant," Rodriguez said. "His knowledge, passion for the game, and strong defensive background will be key in helping us build a competitive and hard-nosed defense."

Casteel was a defensive analyst and SAM's coach at Jacksonville State, working with linebackers specifically, and helped lead the 11th-ranked red zone defense as well as having 24 turnovers gained which was among the best in college football.

Casteel has also previously served at WVU where he was a graduate assistant in 2021. Prior to that, he was at Boise State in the same role.

Casteel's first full-time position was at Cal Poly where he was the linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator.

Casteel was a linebacker at Northern Arizona from 2014-18, before he was then a graduate assistant there, helping launch his coaching career.