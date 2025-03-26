Rodriguez names Bradley as West Virginia inside wide receivers coach

West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that Logan Bradley has been hired as the inside receivers coach on the Mountaineer coaching staff.

“I have known of Logan for several years from my time at Ole Miss,” Rodriguez said. “He was at Ole Miss before I got there and worked with the recruiting staff, and everyone there always spoke highly of him.

“Some coaches on my staff that worked with him before have been talking to me about him for a couple of years. So, I wanted a guy who had obviously coached similar positions at some point, but also, it was very important that he could be a dynamic recruiter for us. And that’s what I think Logan is.”

Bradley arrives from Auburn, where he was the assistant tight ends coach (2025) and was an offensive analyst for the two years prior to that (2023-24). He managed the organization of practice scripts and game day call sheets for the head coach and created the offensive playbook using Visio electronic software. He was responsible for setting up and managing drills, handled opponent film breakdown and assisted in recruiting for the offense.

Before Auburn, Bradley served as an offensive analyst (2021-22) and an offensive graduate assistant at Liberty (2019-20) and was a recruiting analyst at Ole Miss (2018-19). He volunteered with the Miami Dolphins (2018) and was a wide receiver student assistant (2014-17) and a defensive secondary student assistant (2017-18) at Ole Miss.

During his career, Bradley was part of coaching staffs that participated in seven postseason bowl games.

A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, Bradley earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies with concentrations in sports recreation, education and history from Ole Miss in 2018 and his master’s degree in sport administration from Liberty in 2021.