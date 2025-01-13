Rodriguez Names Travis Trickett as Senior Offensive Assistant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 13, 2025) – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced the hiring of Travis Trickett as the senior offensive assistant on the Mountaineer coaching staff.

Trickett spent time on the Mountaineer football staff from 2019-21 as tight ends and inside receivers coach before becoming the offensive coordinator at USF. He spent the last two seasons at Coastal Carolina as offensive coordinator.

He helped the Chanticleers to an 8-5 record and a bowl win in 2023. Coastal ranked 19th in the nation in completion percentage and 23rd in team passing efficiency.

Trickett went to Coastal after serving one season at South Florida as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. In his lone season, he oversaw improvement in the Bulls’ offensive production despite guiding an offense that had a first-year primary ball carrier, three different starting quarterbacks and 14 members of the two-deep miss all or parts of the season.

Trickett orchestrated major improvements at USF in total offense, rushing offense, scoring offense, third-down conversions, red-zone conversions, pass efficiency and passing touchdowns.

During his three years at West Virginia, the Mountaineer offense improved each year, and he mentored Winston Wright at receiver and Mike O’Laughlin at tight end. In 2020, the Mountaineers had one of the most improved offenses in the nation in terms of total yards, showing gains of more than 60 yards rushing per game, 30 yards passing, more than 90 yards of total offense and seven more points per game in a 6-4 season that finished with a win in the Liberty Bowl.

Prior to West Virginia, Trickett was the offensive coordinator at Georgia State (2017-18), where he helped the Panthers finish with a school-record seven wins and their first winning season at the FBS level. In 2016 as Florida Atlantic’s offensive coordinator, his unit set FAU season records for rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns. He worked at Samford from 2011-15 and coached three different positions, became the offensive coordinator and helped the Bulldogs to five straight winning seasons, a Southern Conference championship and NCAA FCS playoff berth in 2013.

Trickett started his coaching career as a student assistant at West Virginia from 2003-06 before spending a year as a graduate assistant at Alabama and two years as graduate assistant at Florida State, working on the coaching staffs of Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban and Rich Rodriquez in his young career.

A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Trickett earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from West Virginia in 2007 and his master’s degree from Florida State in sports administration in 2009.Trickett, and his wife, Tiffany, also a WVU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, have three children, Maverick, Camilla and Holden.