Neal Brown is in the same boat as many others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunkered down at home with his family while leading the West Virginia football program through various means of technology, Brown has tried to find normal in these very abnormal times.

A big part of the way he has accomplished that is by establishing a routine and sticking to it.

“That’s been the key for me,” Brown told WVSports.com.

Through the work week, Brown has established a routine that is based around several principles such as personal health and well-being, his family, relationships and communication with his football players and finally the football portion itself with schematics and recruiting.

Brown instructs his players to develop routines in order to help them get through the challenges this is presenting so he’s done the same. The day begins with Brown doing a workout early in the morning, which he has made public through his Instagram account.

“One of the players said coach what’s your routine? I had already started a workout deal so the pace of the leader is the pace of the pack and I started doing that,” he said.

There also is time for a bit of reflection and personal growth during that portion of the day. Things then shift to a daily staff meeting Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. before something with the players at 10 a.m.

Brown then takes time to get outside and do activities with his family from around 12-1:30 p.m. with lunch serving as a break. After that is completed, Brown moves onto a recruiting meeting with his staff and he finishes the day with a quick recap of everything around 5:15 p.m.

It's a formula that works for Brown and it’s helping him make the best of a challenge ordeal.

“We’re doing the best with what we have. With where everybody is at different locations, with the tools we have under the current restrictions and guidelines the Big 12 and NCAA has,” he said.

But even with in-person activities halted, Brown has been pleased with the work that’s being done.

“I’ve been pleased with our staff; I’ve been pleased with our guys,” he said. “We’ll see when we get back but I’m encouraged by them.”