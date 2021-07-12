San Diego Padres select Jackson Wolf in fourth round

Jackson Wolf, the Mountaineers' Friday starter for the last two seasons, was chosen by the San Diego Padres with pick No. 129 in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-7 left-hander is coming off of arguably his strongest collegiate season as he went 9-5 with a 3.04 ERA. His 104 total strikeouts rank third in the Big 12 Conference, with 39 of those being strikeouts looking.

During his junior season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf went 3-1 with a 1.04 ERA over four appearances.

Wolf has not publicly declared whether he intends to leave WVU and sign a professional contract.