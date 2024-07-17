Scouting the Opponent: Three Questions about Iowa State
SCHOOL: Iowa State
COACH: Matt Campbell (53-48, 8 years, 88-63 overall)
2023 RECORD: 7-6, 6-3 Big 12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DB Jeremiah Cooper, QB Rocco Becht, RB Abu Sama, WR Jaylin Noel
VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: October 12 (Milan Puskar Stadium)
We contacted Cyclone Report to ask about the Cyclones ahead of the 2024 season.
Can the offensive line work together this year?
Iowa State returns all five starters on their offensive line, but they will look for a jump in production from that group.
The Cyclones were one of the better teams in the league in protecting the quarterback but struggled to run the ball as an offense.
The Cyclones added a pair of transfers to the mix on their O-line, hoping the competition will be able to boost overall performance, especially in the run game.
Can they get hot early?
In 2023, Iowa State went 2-3 in the month of September, including losses to Ohio and Iowa in the non-conference. In 2022, it was a 3-0 start to their schedule, before they came crashing down in league play. 2021, a 2-2 start over the first four weeks of the season.
September has not been a kind month for Campbell and the Cyclones, but the month of October certainly has been. The calendar flips and awaiting Iowa State will be West Virginia in mid-October.
Iowa State could be a contender at the top of the league this year, with outside from a date with Iowa in September, WVU being shaping up to be an early test for Iowa State.
How do they deal with losing TJ Tampa?
Iowa State lost cornerback TJ Tampa to the NFL this past year, as he was taken in the fourth round of the draft.
"The multi-year starter is off to the Baltimore Ravens, leaving behind a huge hole on his side of the field. Likely starter Jontez Williams is likely the heir apparent and has shown flashes of being a solid replacement, but he'll need to get up to speed quickly," Cyclone Report said.
Tampa had 7 pass breakups as well as two interceptions for a Cyclone defense which was third in the Big 12 last season. They also had the second-most interceptions in the league as a defense, so figuring out ways to replace a key contributor will be a focal point for Iowa State as they enter 2024.
