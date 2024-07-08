SCHOOL: Penn State COACH: James Franklin (88-39, 10 years; 112-54 overall) 2023 RECORD: 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Drew Allar, RB Nicholas Singleton, RB Kaytron Allen, DE Abdul Carter, S Jaylen Reed VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: August 31 (Milan Puskar Stadium)

We contacted Happy Valley Insider to ask about the Nittany Lions ahead of the 2024 season.

Can the Penn State WR's take a big step from last year's performance?

Last season, Penn State's wide receiver's torched West Virginia for 332 yards and three touchdowns in their week one matchup. Penn State would end up having only one receiver go for over 500 yards in KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He is now at Auburn, after he entered the portal this spring, leaving question marks in the receivers room. In addition, PSU's next three top receivers in terms of yards were two tight ends and a running back. Their fifth-best receiver in terms of yards was Dante Cehpas, who also entered the portal. Penn State would use the portal to their advantage despite the losses among their receiving corps. They added former Ohio State WR Julian Fleming, but seeing how guys within the program progress will be the story among their wide receivers.

Can Andy Kotelnicki and Penn State's new offense unlock Drew Allar's and the backfield's true potential?

Andy Kotelnicki is Penn State's new offensive coordinator and with that comes a new offense, the Nittany Lions hope will unlock their backfield of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as QB Drew Allar. Last season, the three names mentioned above, combined for 18 touchdowns on the ground. Throw in backup QB Beau Pribula, and there's another six touchdowns. Penn State's best success will come with them running the ball first, mostly due to — as said in question one — their wide receivers as well as the experience and success had from their two running backs. Kotelinicki comes from Kansas, where he served as their OC for three years. Now, the challenge is can he fully unlock Allar, who completed 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 25 touchdowns and only two picks last season. He also has two talented running backs who have produced at the highest level, and if Kotelnicki can figure out them, then it's likely the offense as a whole takes a step forward, including their wide receivers.

Will Penn State be able to fill the holes left by losing five key defenders to the NFL?