Two more West Virginia football players are off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick and tight end Trevon Wesco was drafted by the New York Jets one pick later at No. 121.



Jennings, a Stafford, Virginia native, accumulated 2,294 receiving yards over his four-year career with West Virginia on 168 catches with 17 touchdowns. Thirteen of those touchdowns came last season.



Wesco, who attended Musselman High School in Martinsburg, West Virginia and Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania, had a breakout season this past year when the Mountaineers began utilizing the tight end position more in the passing game. He caught 26 passes for 366 yards with one touchdown during this past season as a fifth-year senior.



This is the second time this draft West Virginia players were drafted back-to-back with quarterback Will Grier and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste going back-to-back late in the third round Friday night.



Grier was drafted 100th overall to the Carolina Panthers and Cajuste was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 101.