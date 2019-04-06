Seiler adjusting to WVU
This is a spring of adjustments for Blake Seiler.
A player and then coach at Kansas State his entire career outside a single season in Stillwater, but made his first true move this past off-season when he left the familiar for a new start at West Virginia.
That of course has brought some changes with it but he does have the comfort of remaining in the Big 12.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news