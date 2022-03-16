Senior guard Johnson elects to return to West Virginia

On a day when two West Virginia players elected to enter the transfer portal, the Mountaineers got some good news with the return of senior guard Kedrian Johnson.

Johnson started 30 of 32 games for West Virginia this past season and averaged 5.3 points and 1.7 assists during that time. A defensive minded point guard, Johnson is especially good in the department of on the ball defending.

"I'm back," he announced.

The former junior college prospect is a splash of good news for the basketball program who lost both Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell to the transfer portal.

Johnson will return as a veteran presence in the backcourt and gives the Mountaineers a high quality defensive option that can score the basketball in the right circumstances.

The Mountaineers now have nine scholarship players next season with all of the moving and shaking with the possibility of a tenth if senior guard Sean McNeil elects to take the same path as Johnson.

That means that currently West Virginia has four spots to fill on the recruiting trail and that could be four depending on what McNeil decides to do.