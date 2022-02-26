Series Recap: West Virginia @ Charlotte

Friday: West Virginia 5, Charlotte 4

A first-inning double off the bat of McGwire Holbrook put the Mountaineers on the board first. However, the 49ers were able to knot the score an inning later before exploding for a three-run fifth inning. Entering the seventh down three, West Virginia second baseman Mikey Kluska scored on a sacrifice fly. The following inning, a single from catcher Dayne Leonard tied the score at four. In the top of the ninth, with runners on the corners, outfielder Austin Davis slid home safely after a bunt was executed to perfection by outfielder Victor Scott. Closer Jacob Watters, who came on in the bottom of the eighth, allowed only one hit among the seven batters he faced, securing the win. Notables: McGwire Holbrook, DH (3-for-3; a double, 1 RBI) Victor Scott, CF (1-for-4; 1 run, 1 RBI and a robbed home run)

Saturday (G1): West Virginia 9, Charlotte 2

For the sixth-consecutive game, the Mountaineers came around to score first. Outfielder Austin Davis connected for an RBI double in the third inning, and was quickly brought home by a Victor Scott sacrifice fly. Charlotte was able to add a run with a solo home run in the fourth, but West Virginia would counter with another run off a fielder's choice. Then, in the sixth inning, the Mountaineers came around to tally four more runs. The 49ers added one run in the bottom of the eight inning, which was too little to late. West Virginia added two runs of their own in the top of the ninth. Relief pitcher Tyler Strechay, who made only three appearances in 2021 due to an injury, came on for the ninth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced to close out the game. Notables: Ben Hampton, SP (5.2 IP, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts) Austin Davis, OF (2-for-5; a double, 4 RBIs) Dayne Leonard, C (2-for-4; 1 run)

Saturday (G2): Charlotte 5, West Virginia 4

A first-inning RBI groundout from WVU's McGwire Holbrook was quickly overrun after Charlotte RBI single in the bottom half. The Mountaineers would eventually go ahead in the third inning on an RBI sacrifice fly. However, the sixth inning proved to be disastrous for WVU. Relief pitchers Noah Short and Chase Smith combined to allow four runs, pushing the 49ers far ahead. West Virginia would slowly try to chip away, adding a run in both the seventh and eight innings. Charlotte reliever Michael Oh was able to put the Mountaineers away in the ninth, giving the team its second loss of the season. Notables: McGwire Holbrook, C (1-for-4; a double, 2 RBIs) JJ Wetherholt, 3B (2-for-5)