Series Recap: West Virginia vs. Ohio State

It was not a good start to the day for the Mountaineers.

The Buckeyes jumped on WVU starter Carlson Reed early, coming around to plate three runs in the second inning and another in the third.

An RBI triple off the bat of Mikey Kluska in the fourth was the only offense the Mountaineers could muster before Ohio State added another three runs in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, a three-run home run off the bat of Dayne Leonard shaved down the Buckeyes' lead, but was the last genuine attempt WVU made at mounting a comeback effort.

Ohio State added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth, securing the big win.

Notables:

McGwire Holbrook, DH (1-for-3; walk, stolen base, two runs)

JJ Wetherholt, 3B (2-for-4; double, stolen base)