Series Recap: West Virginia vs. Ohio State
Saturday (G1): Ohio State 10, West Virginia 4
It was not a good start to the day for the Mountaineers.
The Buckeyes jumped on WVU starter Carlson Reed early, coming around to plate three runs in the second inning and another in the third.
An RBI triple off the bat of Mikey Kluska in the fourth was the only offense the Mountaineers could muster before Ohio State added another three runs in the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, a three-run home run off the bat of Dayne Leonard shaved down the Buckeyes' lead, but was the last genuine attempt WVU made at mounting a comeback effort.
Ohio State added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth, securing the big win.
Notables:
McGwire Holbrook, DH (1-for-3; walk, stolen base, two runs)
JJ Wetherholt, 3B (2-for-4; double, stolen base)
Saturday (G2): West Virginia 7, Ohio State 6
Minutes after the end of the first game, West Virginia quickly shook off the rust.
Starting pitchers Ben Abernathy (WVU) and Nate Haberthier (OSU) dueled across the five innings, combining to surrender only five hits.
The Mountaineers struck first in the sixth inning, totaling three runs of a two-run home run from JJ Wetherholt and a run scored by Victor Scott, who came across on a wild pitch.
Ohio State quickly responded by putting up a three-run top of the seventh, knotting the score. WVU added a lone run off an RBI single from Tevin Tucker.
To the Mountaineers' dismay, the Buckeyes added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to go ahead by 6-4.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth and two runners in scoring position, a single off the bat of Nathan Blasick plated two runs — tying the score. One batter later, Austin Davis connected on an RBI single to give the Mountaineers their second walk-off win of the week.
Notables:
JJ Wetherholt, 3B (1-for-4; home run, two RBIs)
Ben Abernathy, SP (6 IP, six hits, two runs, five strikeouts; as a base runner, one stolen base and a run scored)
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook