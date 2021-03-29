West Virginia is still awaiting word on how the off-season could shake out but did subtly get some good news this past week from senior guard Taz Sherman.

Sherman who would have exhausted his eligibility under normal circumstances has the option to return for another season if he chooses to do so thanks to the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas native has been careful throughout the course of the year not to tip his hand either way about a possible return for another season of college basketball.