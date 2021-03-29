Sherman has decisions to make, but first is a positive
West Virginia is still awaiting word on how the off-season could shake out but did subtly get some good news this past week from senior guard Taz Sherman.
Sherman who would have exhausted his eligibility under normal circumstances has the option to return for another season if he chooses to do so thanks to the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Texas native has been careful throughout the course of the year not to tip his hand either way about a possible return for another season of college basketball.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news