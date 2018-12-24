Signing day: The story of the WVU 2019 class: flips and flops
With the early signing period in the books, we look back at how the recruiting class came together for West Virginia in 2019.
So as part of our continued coverage, WVSports.com takes a look back at the prospects that both flipped to and away from West Virginia in the 2018 class.
WELCOME ABOARD:
COMMITTED TO LSU: 6/23/2018
DECOMMITTED FROM LSU: 12/10/2018
COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 12/10/2018
Miller received an offer from LSU and committed during the summer after impressing at a camp. It appeared as if that was where he would end up until the Tigers elected to move in a different direction forcing him to re-evaluate his options. Texas A&M immediately jumped into the mix but West Virginia surged to the forefront in large part because of a previous connection that he had forged with cornerbacks coach Doug Belk. After an official visit during the Dec. 7 weekend, it didn't take Miller long to publicly flip his commitment to the Mountaineers. A January enrollee, Miller will have three years to play two.
