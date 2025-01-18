Small scores 27 as West Virginia upsets No. 2 Iowa State





Jerry West is seen by many as the greatest Mountaineer to ever live. His life and legacy were honored by West Virginia on Saturday and as he left a memorable legacy, the Mountaineers returned an unforgettable performance, knocking off No. 2 Iowa State, 64-57, at the WVU Coliseum.

Javon Small slammed home a dunk as a crowd of 14,444 erupted. Small scored 12 of the final 13 points for West Virginia as his dunk sealed a 14-4 run, helping end Iowa State's 12-game winning streak, which was the longest in the nation.

It was a sluggish start from both teams that would extend to the rest of the game. The Mountaineers took a 6-0 lead, making three of their first seven shots from the field, but then missed 11 of their next 12 shots from the field. Still, though, Iowa State would not be able to take full control of the game as their lead stood at just 19-12 with 4:49 to play in the first half.

WVU’s Javon Small, entered the game as the Big 12’s leading scorer, while ISU’s Curtis Jones was second right behind him.

Jones would be the only offense for ISU as they took their early lead, while Small would struggle to find his footing. That’s until Small hit a stepback 3-pointer and that seemed to settle the Mountaineers in as a whole.

WVU caught fire from the field, as Amani Hanberry knocked down two 3-pointers and Toby Okani added another, as Small also scored four points to give WVU a 25-24 halftime lead. Jones had 11 points at the break to lead the Cyclones while Hansberry’s nine points led the Mountaineers.

The slugfest that was the first half, continued well into the second half, with one exception — the number of fouls called.

It became a choppy second half as there were more fouls called in the first 12 minutes of the second half than there were in the entire first half.

Neither team would lead by more than four in that span, as Small continued to come through for West Virginia and Jones for Iowa State. Jones hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then made a layup, to put them ahead by four and then with the lead still the same later, Small spun and stepped through two defenders to make a one-handed jumper, as ISU led 41-39 with 8:00 to play.

Small then tied the game at 41-41 on a layup, as Iowa State called a timeout to save the possession on the offensive end. Tamin Lipsey would make the timeout matter as he made a layup to retake the lead for the Cyclones, 43-41.

West Virginia then went on a 6-0 run as Jonathan Powell. connected on a 3-pointer, before Eduardo Andre converted an and-one to give WVU a 47-43 lead with 6:56 to play.

Iowa State tied the game at 49-49 as Keshon Gilbert made a layup, and then Joe Yesufu responded with a running layup, to give. WVU the lead again.

It would then be Small who made a layup in transition, was fouled on the play, and then made the free throw, giving West Virginia a 54-49 lead with 1:38 to play. Small then would get a steal and then get fouled as he made both free throws.

Gilbert made a layup to keep it close for the Cyclones before Small was fouled and then made both free throws to keep West Virginia in front 61-53 with 29.7 seconds to play.