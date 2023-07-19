–At quarterback there’s no surprise that the initial depth chart lists both Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol with the ‘-or-’ tag. Head Coach Neal Brown has already stated that the battle at the position will go into fall camp so any type of announcement before then would have been downright shocking.

–The pecking order at running back also is as expected with CJ Donaldson at the top followed by Jaylen Anderson. The rest is rounded out with Justin Johnson and Jahiem White. This group is going to see a lot of action so placement might not matter as much but Donaldson paces the pack.

–Both Treylan Davis and Kole Taylor also share an ‘-or-’ tag at tight end and the two are very different players as Davis is more of a blocking option while Taylor was recruited to serve as a pass catcher. It wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to see West Virginia utilize them both in those roles and even have both of them on the field at the same time.

–Devin Carter being the lead at Z and Cortez Braham at X was already spoiled by head coach Neal Brown, but Jeremiah Aaron and Graeson Malashevich atop their spots isn’t terribly shocking either. Malashevich shares the role with Jarel Williams and Noah Massey. There is depth at each of the spots here although relatively unproven at least in Morgantown. There should be plenty of moving around between the spots as well as the Mountaineers look to get the most out of each spot.

–Offensive line was cookie cutter on the left side with Wyatt Milum at tackle, Tomas Rimac at guard and Zach Frazier in the middle at center. On the right side, there were a few adjustments as Brandon Yates or Ja’Quay Hubbard are at guard and Doug Nester is at tackle. Now, this certainly doesn’t guarantee this is how it ends up as each of these people can move around if need be but it’s definitely an interesting organization of the position prior to the start of fall camp. There also is plenty of depth across the positions although some of it needs to prove itself.



