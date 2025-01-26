South Carolina athlete Bomar commits to West Virginia

Bomar, 6-foot-0, 173-pounds, was initially committed to Appalachian State but elected to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers after the program jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer Jan. 5.

The West Virginia football program has added another commitment from a two-way athlete in Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Chamarryus Bomar .

Cornerbacks coach Rod West served as the lead recruiter for Bomar and there were obvious ties there already established as West was previously on staff at Appalachian State.

The talented athlete is coming off an impressive season on both sides of the ball where he accounted for 1,293 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns while recording 5 interceptions and a pair of pick sixes.

Bomar took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and that led to his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program giving the new coaching staff an athlete that could play on either side of the ball.

On top of West Virginia and Appalachian State, he also received scholarship offers from Maryland, Boston College and Marshall among others.

Bomar is the 23rd commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 recruiting class.

WVSports.com will have more with Bomar in the near future.