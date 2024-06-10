The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially signed former Mountaineer Zach Frazier to a four-year contract, it was announced on Monday.

Frazier was the Steelers second round pick this year, being taken No. 51 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Frazier was a four-year starter at West Virginia, starting 37 games at the center position after he transitioned from the left guard position his freshman year.

"I just know how much offensive line means to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their long tradition of having great o-linemen and great offensive lines," Frazier said, according to a release. "It's special. They already went to the offensive line in the first round. It's special. I am excited."

Frazier is a native of Fairmont, W.Va., and was a First Team All-American this past season by Action Network, and five other publications named him a Second Team All-American.

Frazier didn't allow a sack last season, as WVU's offense led all power five schools in rushing.

"He's got a lot of experience with pulling the ball and making calls. There's obviously going to be adjustment to the National Football League, but that experience really helps," Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. "He was telling me he does a lot of woodworking. He builds things. Just that resume is impressive. He's a very, very mature person for that age coming in here and that helps. That's why we want him to play center."

The Steelers are beginning their mandatory minicamp tomorrow, which will last three days, June 11-13.