West Virginia is hosting a big recruiting weekend in Morgantown but kicked it off with perhaps the biggest news they could get with nose guard Darius Stills announcing he would be returning for his senior season.

Stills is fresh off earning all-Big 12 first team honors with 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks on the season while playing a team high 621 snaps on the defensive line. The Fairmont native was disruptive and drew praise from several coaches for his efforts this season, notably Matt Rhule of Baylor.

"No. 56 is one of best players we’ve played against. I said that coming in. I told people, ‘Hey, this kid 56, he’s everything that I thought he was going to be," he said.

Stills is the son of former West Virginia pass rusher Gary Stills and his younger brother Dante also is currently on the team and finished with 7 sacks as a sophomore.