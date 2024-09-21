Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Kansas
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
As West Virginia and Kansa get ready to play today, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these rivals stack up statistically after three games each in the 2024 season?

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUKansas

Total Offense

399.0

400.3

Rushing Offense

192.7

236.0

Passing Offense

206.3

164.3

Team Passing Efficiency

133.52

112.48

Scoring Offense

31.7

28.3

Total Defense

403.3

246.7

Rushing Defense

122.7

111.7

Passing Yards Allowed

280.7

135.0

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

170.26

103.14

Scoring Defense

28.7

16.3

Turnover Margin

-1.67

-2.00

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.242

0.486

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.818

0.667

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.382

0.341

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.429

0.800

Red Zone Offense

0.923

1.000

Red Zone Defense

0.750

0.889

Net Punting

38.78

42.00

Punt Returns

8.00

7.33

Kickoff Returns

18.20

19.67

First Downs Offense

72

61

First Downs Defense

66

43

Penalties Per Game

4.33

4.33

Penalty Yards Per Game

38.67

46.00

Time of Possession

30:11

29:46

----------

