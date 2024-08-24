Gregory Genross just has a different look when it comes to the tight end room.

The Dodge City C.C. junior college transfer committed to the Mountaineers as a late addition in May and brought with him an interesting combination of size and skill.

Genross is coming off a season where he earned a first-team all-Jayhawk Conference selection after posting 16 catches for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns in an offense that struggled with consistency throwing the ball with four different quarterbacks seeing time on the field.

That brought him to Morgantown, where the coaching staff has made a strong commitment in the tight end room and was looking to find an option to help add to the position.

At 6-foot-6, 235-pounds, Genross oozes athleticism at the tight end spot with all he brings to the table and that was apparent when able to watch him proceed through drill work in practice. A smooth athlete who moves well, Genross has some very intriguing traits as a potential option that could be a weapon both catching the football and when it comes to the run game.

“Greg has a very dynamic skill set. He has extraordinary length. He has great movement skills. He runs fast on the GPS. He’s shown the ability to high-point the football,” position coach Blaine Stewart said.

But how quickly can that translate to the power four level?

That is the question as developing at the tight end position is never easy with the difference in strength required on top of the typical adjustments when it comes to learning the offense and how to best fit within it.

“I think realistic expectations for Greg is to help us at some point this season,” Stewart said. “I never want to put a timeline on it because if it doesn’t happen I kind of look like the bad guy.”

Still given the fact that Genross has two years of eligibility remaining, the Mountaineers are excited to try to tap into that potential and see how he develops within the program.

“He will help us at some point in the future. And I’m excited when he does because you see flashes of like ‘Oh that looks a little different’,” he said.

For now, Stewart is hoping that Genross can find any role either in a certain package or special teams to build upon to tap into what his physical skill set could provide.