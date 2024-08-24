PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
TE Gregory Genross still adjusting but has intriguing skill set

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Gregory Genross just has a different look when it comes to the tight end room.

The Dodge City C.C. junior college transfer committed to the Mountaineers as a late addition in May and brought with him an interesting combination of size and skill.

Genross is coming off a season where he earned a first-team all-Jayhawk Conference selection after posting 16 catches for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns in an offense that struggled with consistency throwing the ball with four different quarterbacks seeing time on the field.

That brought him to Morgantown, where the coaching staff has made a strong commitment in the tight end room and was looking to find an option to help add to the position.

At 6-foot-6, 235-pounds, Genross oozes athleticism at the tight end spot with all he brings to the table and that was apparent when able to watch him proceed through drill work in practice. A smooth athlete who moves well, Genross has some very intriguing traits as a potential option that could be a weapon both catching the football and when it comes to the run game.

“Greg has a very dynamic skill set. He has extraordinary length. He has great movement skills. He runs fast on the GPS. He’s shown the ability to high-point the football,” position coach Blaine Stewart said.

But how quickly can that translate to the power four level?

That is the question as developing at the tight end position is never easy with the difference in strength required on top of the typical adjustments when it comes to learning the offense and how to best fit within it.

“I think realistic expectations for Greg is to help us at some point this season,” Stewart said. “I never want to put a timeline on it because if it doesn’t happen I kind of look like the bad guy.”

Still given the fact that Genross has two years of eligibility remaining, the Mountaineers are excited to try to tap into that potential and see how he develops within the program.

“He will help us at some point in the future. And I’m excited when he does because you see flashes of like ‘Oh that looks a little different’,” he said.

For now, Stewart is hoping that Genross can find any role either in a certain package or special teams to build upon to tap into what his physical skill set could provide.

