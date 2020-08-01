WVSports - Testing numbers a positive sign for West Virginia athletics

It’s full speed ahead for the West Virginia football and basketball programs when it comes to off-season activities as both teams prepare for a potential season.

The news was even better with the most recent COVID-19 testing numbers which displayed only one active case in football and two active cases in men’s basketball across the 600 tests that have been administered since the beginning of June.

There have been 42 total recoveries, which is even better news considering the bulk of those that did test positive are now doing well.

That’s a positive test rate of 7-percent throughout the entire athletic program.

That is certainly a more promising update than the last which had an increase of 19 football players test positive for the coronavirus, although that was over a period of time instead of happening all at once. Still, the optics are enough to cause pause for anybody following college athletics.

The football program is now well into the off-season routine with things shifting to the 20-hour weeks in preparation for the start of fall camp. That is scheduled to begin Aug. 7, and if things continue on the current path in regards to spread of the virus that should occur.

The 20-hour week is the closest that we’ve been to football at any point this off-season with players able to participate in conditioning, as well as film review and walkthroughs with a football. Granted all of that is being done with face coverings and social distancing measures, but football isn’t far off at all.

Earlier this summer, the basketball program had to post-pone workouts by 14-days due to five players and a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. But now, there is only one active case and things have been moving forward with the off-season program.

That includes eight-hour weeks with team and individual instruction as the off-season schedule proceeds leading up to eventually pre-season practice and hopefully the start of a season.

Things are moving in a positive direction for the Mountaineers and if that continues it’s good news all-around for the athletic programs in regards to the start of a potential season.

While as we’ve already discovered that things can change quickly, the season on the horizon is something that we can all get behind.