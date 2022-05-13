Texas big man Mitchell signs with West Virginia basketball

Mitchell, 6-foot-9, 220-pounds, also heard from Iowa, Washington State, DePaul, Vanderbilt and Utah State but elected to return relatively close to his native Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to play for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia basketball has added yet another transfer target to the 2022-23 roster with the commitment of former Texas big man Tre Mitchell.

West Virginia became involved almost immediately after Mitchell entered the portal and things moved quickly between the two leading to his commitment.

Mitchell spent his first two seasons at Massachusetts averaging 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and a block per game and then followed that up with 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks as a sophomore.

That success led to him exploring his options in the portal and eventually selecting Texas as his destination over Illinois, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Bryant.

During his lone season with the Longhorns, Mitchell averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48-percent from the field and 33-percent from three. Mitchell appeared in 24 games during his time in Austin, starting 17 of those before taking a leave of absence from the team.

The big man is capable of stretching the floor to the three-point line while displaying a nice mix of post moves. He can finish with both hands and that made him an attractive priority in the portal yet again.

Mitchell has already used his one-time transfer exemption, so unless he has graduated would have to seek a waiver in order to play immediately next season. However, given the fact he did not play for the remainder of the season due to the personal issue there could be an argument there.

He would have two years left in his career.

Mitchell becomes the ninth addition to the West Virginia roster this off-season and the fourth traditional transfer commitment joining South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint and Washington forward Emmitt Matthews.

He represents the third big man in the class behind junior college bigs Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell.

WVSports.com will have more with Mitchell in the near future.