Texas Tech transfer Loghan Johnson commits to WVU

West Virginia's women's basketball program has added a talented backcourt piece for the future, landing a commitment from Texas Tech transfer Loghan Johnson, per On3's Talia Goodman. The 5-foot-10 guard is entering her junior season.

Johnson brings Big 12 experience with her, having appeared in over 60 games at Texas Tech, including 13 starts. This past season, she averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the floor.

A native of Houston, Texas, Johnson was a highly touted prospect out of Houston Christian High School. She helped her team win back-to-back 4A state titles and was twice named the Large Private School Player of the Year. Johnson was also a McDonald’s All-American nominee and won a Nike EYBL national title with CyFair Elite.

With her versatility Johnson adds depth and upside to the Mountaineers’ guard rotation heading into next season.