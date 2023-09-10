The West Virginia football team started slow but bounced back strong beating Duquesne 56-17 inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers moved to 1-1 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Hudson Clement. In his first real game action and his first career start the Martinsburg product joined a rather exclusive list in the history of wide receivers at West Virginia. With 177 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns, Clement joined Stedman Bailey (2) and Tavon Austin (1) as the only pass catchers in the history of the program to reel in at least 175 yards and 3 touchdowns. Now it was against an FCS opponent, but Clement deserves all the credit in the world for taking advantage of his opportunity to start in the place of Devin Carter and earning a scholarship offer in the process.