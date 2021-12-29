The West Virginia football team finished the season the way it started with a loss to a Big 10 team falling 18-6 to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Mountaineers fell to 6-7 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Tony Mathis. There's not much I'm going to point at as a positive from this one but the redshirt sophomore is certainly one. He rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries, while adding 24 more on 5 catches. He displayed wiggle and burst that allowed him to make people miss as well as generate yards after contact. He even had one of the most critical plays in the game at the time when he tracked down a fumble in the open field.