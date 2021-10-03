The Day After: West Virginia football vs. Texas Tech

HOT:

Most of the second half. After one of the poorest efforts in recent memory in the first half which head coach Neal Brown simply said pissed him off, the Mountaineers rebounded. It took all of three possessions for West Virginia to tie the game up after a 17-0 hole entering the half and it appeared that things were going to end up favorably even after that miserable start. Alas, it was not meant to be for but some time it appeared that the Mountaineers had righted the ship and was in position to win.

Isaiah Esdale. Esdale caught six passes for a team-leading 113 yards and a touchdown and was seemingly everywhere in the second half. The senior wide receiver had one of the most impressive catches you'll see for his touchdown where he took a massive shot in the end zone but still held onto the ball. The Mountaineers have been looking for reliable options to emerge in the passing game and for one day that was Esdale.