Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 09:15:39 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest in 5-star OL Darnell Wright's recruitment

Qqfnwtbymw6jypcqvqeh
Darnell Wright
Adam Friedman • Rivals
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Darnell Wright, the highest ranked uncommitted prospect in the Rivals100, has nearly finalized his plans for the final weekends of the recruiting process. The Huntington, W.V. five-star offensive l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}