Pat McAfee is returning to Morgantown next week as his show, The Pat McAfee Show will be live from Morgantown.

“Our show will be live in Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday,” he said on his show on Wednesday.

He added they will be near the life sciences building which is on the downtown part of WVU’s campus.

McAfee, obviously a former Mountaineer, returned to WVU for the spring game and him and his crew will be back with their daily show ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between WVU and Penn State on Aug. 31.

McAfee’s show will start at noon on Friday, Aug. 30 and will air on ESPN.