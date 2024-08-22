PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

The Pat McAfee Show Coming to Morgantown ahead of WVU vs Penn State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Pat McAfee is returning to Morgantown next week as his show, The Pat McAfee Show will be live from Morgantown.

“Our show will be live in Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday,” he said on his show on Wednesday.

He added they will be near the life sciences building which is on the downtown part of WVU’s campus.

McAfee, obviously a former Mountaineer, returned to WVU for the spring game and him and his crew will be back with their daily show ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between WVU and Penn State on Aug. 31.

McAfee’s show will start at noon on Friday, Aug. 30 and will air on ESPN.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORyBORVdTOiBPdXIgc2hvdyB3aWxsIGJlIExJVkUgaW4g TW9yZ2FudG93biwgV2VzdCBWaXJnaW5pYSBuZXh0IEZyaWRheS4uPGJyPjxi cj7wn5ej8J+Xo0xFVCYjMzk7UyBHT09PTyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUE1TTGl2ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BNU0xpdmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby80WHFsOE1YOWpTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNFhxbDhNWDlqUzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXQgTWNBZmVlIChAUGF0TWNBZmVlU2hvdykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYXRNY0FmZWVTaG93L3N0YXR1 cy8xODI2NjU1NTI4MTQxMTYwNTkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Click the image to sign up!
----------

