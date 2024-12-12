The Rich Rod Pod: Rich Rodriguez officially returns to West Virginia

They discuss the return of Rich Rodriguez to West Virginia as the Mountaineers announced Rodriguez as their 36th head coach in program history on Thursday. They also get into the coaching search that led to landing Rodriguez and the impacts it will have on the Mountaineers going forward.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com bring another episode of the WVSports.Com podcast.

