Published Dec 12, 2024
The Rich Rod Pod: Rich Rodriguez officially returns to West Virginia
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com bring another episode of the WVSports.Com podcast.

They discuss the return of Rich Rodriguez to West Virginia as the Mountaineers announced Rodriguez as their 36th head coach in program history on Thursday. They also get into the coaching search that led to landing Rodriguez and the impacts it will have on the Mountaineers going forward.

