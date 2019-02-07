Want to relive the big moments of the West Virginia 2019 recruiting class?

That's what we're here for so WVSports.com takes a look at the highs, the lows and everything in between for the Mountaineers in assembling this class.

July 22, 2017 – West Virginia kicked off the 2019 class while the 2018 class was still the focus by adding Altoona (Pa.) Bishop Guilfoyle kicker Kolton McGhee to the fold. He would never waiver.

October 28, 2017 – Over a year before he would sign a letter of intent with anybody, Winston Salem (N.C.) Parkland linebacker Lee Kpogba would become the second commitment for West Virginia following the home loss to Oklahoma State. Kpogba earned his scholarship offer following an impressive performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp over the summer.