WVSports - The tale of the tape: West Virginia basketball vs. Morehead State

No. 3 West Virginia will square off against No. 14 Morehead State in a first round matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and WVSports.com looks at common metrics to see how the two clubs stack up.

West Virginia, an at large from the Big 12 Conference, and Morehead State, champion of the Ohio Valley Conference, will meet at 9:50 p.m. Friday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The two teams will meet with the opportunity to advance to play the winner of No. 6 San Diego State and No. 11 Syracuse Sunday.