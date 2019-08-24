Logan Thimons understands that in today’s college football his position is few and far between.

The fullback, or s-back in the Mountaineers offense, has almost become a dinosaur. That’s especially true in a league such as the Big 12 Conference where high flying spread offenses are the norm.

In the West Virginia offense, Thimons is asked to essentially serve as a true fullback in the backfield fitting the run and even slipping out of the backfield to catch passes.

It’s not a glamour position by any means and isn’t going to receive many accolades, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be effective.

“Third and short, fourth and short when you’ve got to have it. That’s a guy you can slip out of the backfield in key situations in goal line and you haven’t thrown it to him all year and all the sudden he wins a big game for you,” coordinator Matt Moore said. “That’s what that room is all about.”

Essentially an extension of the offensive line, the s-back is asked to be physical at the point of attack and above all be dependable in their assignments. Thimons himself just moved from linebacker a few seasons ago but sees the similarities between the two-downhill positions with a few differences.

While he was asked to fly in as a linebacker, there is an element of responsibility and playing under control on the offensive side to ensure that you’re fitting things up the right way.

That physical element was enough to draw the hard-nosed Thimons into playing the position.

“It’s something I fell in love with for sure. It’s a gritty position you have to be able to stick your nose in there and you’ve got to love what you do,” he said.

Thimons admits that he isn’t sure how the position will be used and it could even vary from series to series or game to game, but some of that is going to be on his shoulders as well. However, due to injuries at tight end it could force more snaps there.

Still, he understands that the coaches will call on whatever is working best throughout a game.

“I’m just trying to prove myself in that role,” he said.

There isn’t going to be a lot of glory and Thimons understands that but he has used film from Troy to get an understanding of how the fullbacks fit up as well as working with graduate assistant Caleb Carbine.

Like most players at the position, Thimons has embraced his role and is ready to see where it takes him this fall.

“You have to love to be in there and sticking your head into things and being a real disciplined downhill player,” Thimons said.

That’s a job he can handle.