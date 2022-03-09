Through personal anguish comes tale of perseverance for Mazeys

Randy Mazey has plenty of memories on a baseball field that are worth reliving. Three times he's been to the College World Series. He's won conference championships at a handful of times. Twice he sent a pitch over the fence during his brief career as a minor leaguer. But there is one memory — an extremely difficult one — that is every parent's worst nightmare. One that makes every March 9 a challenge but, in retrospect, the beginning of a masterclass in perseverance. "It was one year ago that the ambulance wheeled him through that gate right there, and we never knew if this day was gonna come," Mazey recalled Tuesday as tears welled up in his eyes.

New faces appear in the dugout each college baseball season, but ever since his dad became West Virginia's head baseball coach in 2013, Weston "Wammer" Mazey's presence has been a permanent fixture at Monongalia County Ballpark. Donning an identical, albeit smaller, No. 14 jersey to the one his father wears, Wammer could often be found in the shadows behind Randy as he stood perched on the dugout's top step. He was tasked as the team's batboy. As a coach's son and young baseball player of his own, Wammer has long been a frequent patron of the team's locker room. With that has come the ability to become "one of the guys," despite being years younger than the Mountaineers' youngest freshmen.

Wammer also frequented team practices, working out alongside the team. On March 9, 2021, while at practice, Wammer was involved in a collision at the field. He suffered a fractured skull and numerous broken bones in his face, as well as a traumatic brain injury. He was in the ICU for a week before beginning a lengthy rehabilitation process, one that saw him relocating to the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta-based hospital focusing on brain and spinal cord injuries. Each day resulted in progress. Wammer returned to baseball competition last June and, now a year removed from the collision, is as close to back to normal as he can be. "He’s doing great, he’s out here with us everyday," Randy said. "He’s back playing baseball and playing hockey ... He’s made a tremendous recovery and his spirits are great." Now in high school, Wammer has since retired from his position as batboy in favor of assisting with game-day stats.

As Wammer went through his recovery, his parents formed Team Wammer, a fundraising effort aiming to assist families in similar situations by providing financial and emotional assistance. To date, Team Wammer has raised nearly $175,000. "The people have been great, the foundation and everybody that’s donated to Team Wammer," Randy said. "I think we’re gonna try and make one more push for Team Wammer on the one-year anniversary, so if anybody’s listening, we’re still trying to help a lot of people that need it.” To contribute, visit teamwammer.com.