WVSports - Tony Fields drafted by Cleveland Browns in fifth round

Fields, 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 153 pick in the draft, becoming the first Mountaineer player to be picked in the event.

The Las Vegas product spent only one season with the West Virginia football program but made his mark with 88 tackles, a sack and an interception in only 9 games.

Prior to arriving at West Virginia, Fields spent three seasons as a starter at Arizona and was highly productive there by posting 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss across his 37 games there. But the opportunity at West Virginia allowed him to play MIKE LB, a new position.

“Experience at MIKE definitely helped. Coming to play MIKE and set the front and call the plays more and having to learn a total opposite position it helped out a lot,” he said.

NFL teams envision Fields as a WILL, MIKE or even nickel linebacker at the next level.