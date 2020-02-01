News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 2022 LB Powers has plenty of options including West Virginia

Powers visited the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Powers visited the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Marysville (Oh.) 2022 outside linebacker Gabe Powers has time on his side.

Powers, 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, already has collected 13 scholarship offers from a list of schools that include Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan State and Tennessee.

