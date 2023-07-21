In the wake of Bob Huggins resignation from the West Virginia basketball program there has been some roster movement within the program. The Mountaineers currently have eight scholarship players on the roster not in the transfer portal with a commitment from the bulk of the roster.

Currently in the portal:

Perez spent one season at West Virginia where he never saw the court as he was forced to sit out as a mid-season transfer. Announced he would return for 2023-24 but after what unfolded with head coach Bob Huggins he elected to enter the transfer portal and explore his options. Perez last played in 2021 but averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He was slated to be a senior leader on the team but now will look at what options are out there for him with his final year



Transferred out:

Mitchell was the first player to enter the transfer portal after what unfolded with Huggins and quickly made an official visit to Kentucky. The stretch four then committed to the Wildcats making the first player to depart from the roster. Mitchell is coming off a season where he averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this past season and is now on his fourth team over his five seasons in college. It is a major loss for the program given his versatility and position as a stretch four.

Toussaint entered the transfer portal second after Tre Mitchell and has taken official visits to Big 12 Conference teams Texas Tech and Kansas State. Toussaint played a role as a backup point guard last season where he averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and was slated to be a key piece to the roster. Toussaint spent only one season in Morgantown before announcing that he would not return for his final season. Toussaint would then commit to Texas Tech.

Wague entered the transfer portal after Josh Eilert was tabbed as the interim head coach in order to explore his options. The 6-foot-10 big drew interest from a number of college programs instantly and took official visits to DePaul, Kansas State and Alabama. Wague saw limited action last season but averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 74-percent from the field. He has two years left and would commit to Alabama after taking his visits.

Okonkwo was the last player to enter the transfer portal and the four is coming off a season where he averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in limited action while leading the Mountaineers in blocked shots. The English native will have at least two years of eligibility remaining and has been linked to programs such as North Carolina and Texas A&M. He was initially expected to take an official visit to Chapel Hill but committed to the program prior to that leaving to play for the Tar Heels.



